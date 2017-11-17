Carnival 2018 will be held from February 10-13 with emphasis on Goan Culture and Tradition. The prize money for the float parade and other competitions will be increased this year round. “I have decided to increase the prize money for the 2018 Carnival float parade competition in all categories so that we see greater and quality participation and strong focus on presentation of Goan culture and tradition. Carnival in Goa is globally recognized and everyone throngs to Goa to enjoy the four days of fun and frolic,” Tourism Minister Babu Azgaonkar said in a statement.