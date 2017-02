Carnival float parade has been shifted back to its traditional route in Panaji -from Panaji Bus Stand to Campal.

The Corporation of the City of Panaji(CCP) had decided to change the route for the annual carnival in Panaji to be held on 25 Feb along the Miramar to Dona Paula road.

But, incomplete Miramar-Dona Paula route and non illumination of the stretch of road has compelled the screening committee set up by CCP to scrap it’s earlier decision of holding the parade on the new route.