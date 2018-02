Thousands of people thronged the Vasco street to witness the carnival. The city was colourfully decorated for the show. Young to old were seem attending it enthusiastically. The Vasco Carnival Parade had special features like the float of Indian Navy float, Goa police and others all together comprising of 62 floats. The JCI Verna Tatva distributed distributed 600 cloth bags creating awareness against use of plastic. The Judge of High Court of Bombay in Goa Shantanu Kemkar flagged off the parade.