Cases of misuse of power supply, increase of connect load, pilferage of energy has been detected by the team from Meter relay Testing (MRT) wing of electricity department in the areas of Baga, Calangute, Siquerin, Nerul , Verem etc .Penal action is being initiated against the defaulting consumers. Department has asked consumers to refrain from indulging in such illegal activities and warned of strict penal action against defaulters.