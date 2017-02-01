Home Breaking News Cash of Rs 17 lakh caught in small denomination notes at Mardol.... Cash of Rs 17 lakh caught in small denomination notes at Mardol. Verification of source is on By Team Digital Goa - February 1, 2017, 10 :01 am Cash of Rs 17 lakh caught in small denomination notes at Mardol. Verification of source is on NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - STAY CONNECTED0FansLike420FollowersFollow EDITOR PICKS Finance Minister Shri Arun Jaitley Presents Economic Survey 2016-17 in the Parliament Team Digital Goa - January 31, 2017, 2 :00 pm Goa Elections 2017: BJP Releases Manifesto, Focus On Jobs, Tourism Team Digital Goa - January 29, 2017, 10 :13 pm MG Party Releases Manifesto Team Digital Goa - January 28, 2017, 10 :12 pm 45 Year Old Man Smashed To Death At Vasco Team Digital Goa - January 27, 2017, 10 :27 am