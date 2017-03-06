Casino Firm Golden Globe firm has filed writ petition in High Court against govt in order to seek licence for 6th Casino. Hearing is slated to be on 6 April.

Back in January , the casino owner had filed a petition within the Bombay high court, stating that the government of Goa had failed to make a licensing renewal decision, despite the fact that the casino had still paid their annual recurring fees of $6.5 million each year for the past five years.

In the filing, Golden Globe Hotels Private Limited had claimed that officials of Goa had not authorized their change-of-use petition for their selected vessel as well as given them mooring permissions. Golden Globe Hotels earlier operated the Casino Mint vessel.