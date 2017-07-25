As per the assurance made earlier, CM Parrikar announced few broad guidelines on how his government is planning to tackle casino issue in the state.

He said his government will follow three pronged approach – Stop issuing new offshore casino licences, barring Goans from entering casinos and appointment of gaming commissioner to regulate casinos. A clear policy will be tabled before the cabinet and will be passed in the next assembly session based on these guidelines, he said.

He also categorically declared that the 6th casino which is set to enter Mandovi river will not be allowed to operate. While claiming that none of these casinos were allowed during his tenure in govt, he said that the law which was made by his government in 2012 to regulate casinos will be enforced in next three months.