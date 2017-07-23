Goa Congress today said the state government’s decision to announce a casino policy and get it passed in Goa Assembly amounts to ‘fooling the people’ as the policy was not a law and not enforceable as a law.

In a statement here, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Shantaram Naik said, “What Goa needs is a suitable amendment to Section 13 (A) of the Goa Public Gambling Act, 1976, to define clearly the term offshore, so that casino owner companies do not get an escape route and government also is not in a position to misguide the people.”

State government is likely to outline its policy on casinos in the state assembly during the discussion on demands for the home ministry, which is scheduled for tomorrow. CM Parrikar has indicated while speaking on the floor of the house that the Public Gambling Act of Goa, Daman and Diu 1976, could be amended to reflect the coalition government’s stand on offshore and onshore casinos.