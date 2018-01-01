Of 11 cases, the central bureau of investigation (CBI), last week, filed a chargesheet in six individual cases in the Kamaxi Forex Private Limited alleged scam. The main case, in which around 900 people were duped to the tune of Rs 55 crore is likely to be chargesheeted within four months, a CBI source said.The chargesheet has been filed before the judicial magistrate first class court, Margao, against the company owner Nilesh Raikar, his wife, Nilima, and mother, Rekha. CBI sources said that the accused have been charged for cheating and various other sections of the IPC