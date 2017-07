JMFC Vasco has asked the CBI to prepare proper reply and present their arguments on July 29 in Vasco minor rape case. As the CBI could not reply to the objections raised by the father of the 7 year old rape victim, JMFC today given time till July 29 to file their reply to the issues raised by victims father. It may be noted that the CBI had asked for closure of the case while the father had objected citing discrepancies in CBI investigations.