Asmita Kerkar has been finalised from Babush Monserrate group as candidate for the post of Deputy Mayor of Corporation of the city of Panaji(CCP). Lata Parekh is presently the deputy Mayor of CCP.

“Asmita Kerkar is finalised from our group for CCP Dy Mayor post. Candidate for the mayor’s post will be declared later,” said Monserrate. The election for both the posts will be held before March 15 , he added.