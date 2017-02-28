Home Breaking News CCP Mayor & dyMayor elections fixed on March 15 CCP Mayor & dyMayor elections fixed on March 15 By Team Digital Goa - February 28, 2017, 11 :49 am CCP Mayor & dyMayor elections fixed on March 15 NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Mandatory Goa Assembly Session Wound Up In 5 Minutes Team Digital Goa - February 28, 2017, 3 :52 pm Goa Customs Seizes Gold Worth 31.59 Lakh From Kerala Native Team Digital Goa - February 28, 2017, 11 :23 am Usgao Villagers Demand Revoking of Construction License Given To MRF Extension Project Team Digital Goa - February 26, 2017, 10 :45 pm Plans Afoot To Merge Goa RSS prant with original RSS Team Digital Goa - February 26, 2017, 10 :28 pm