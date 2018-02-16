CCP passes Rs 52 crore budget By Digital Goa - February 16, 2018, 9 :01 pm Corporation of the city of Panaji(CCP) today passed budget of 3.18 crore deficit. The size of the budget is Rs 52 cr. Rs 15 cr revenue is expected from house tax. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS KTC Electric buses put on 45 days trial run Digital Goa - February 16, 2018, 10 :38 pm Sanjivani sugar factory closed for repairs for past 3 days, farmers suffer Digital Goa - February 16, 2018, 9 :22 pm CCP passes Rs 52 crore budget Digital Goa - February 16, 2018, 9 :01 pm Anjuna local held with narcotic drugs worth Rs 7.5lakh Digital Goa - February 16, 2018, 8 :42 pm