Trained dog catchers of Panaji Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) are being deployed by CCP for garbage collection work in the city alleged Secretary of PAWS Angela Kazi. “CCP has taken away 6 of the 10 PAWS staff including the driver who are trained dog catchers for garbage collection,” lamented Kazi. PAWS (Panjim Animal Welfare Society) runs animal shelter at St Inez, for CCP. Sources informed that sharp differences between city mayor and PAWS office bearers has resulted in the CCP Commissioner Dipak Desai transferring six of the staff members of this animal shelter, thus leaving the stray dogs at the shelter including sick ones, unattended. Animal rescue operations of the center are also being hampered due to lack of staff informed Kazi.