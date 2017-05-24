Corporation of the City of Panaji(CCP) has written to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar that the corporation has not been receiving government support and assistance for the past several years due to which the corporation is facing financial crunch to manage its affairs efficiently and properly. “The proposals sent by CCP for release of grants for salary, developmental and beautification works in various wards, procurement of machinery etc are pending since long,” said Panaji Mayor, Surendra Furtado. CCP says the proposals for release of salary grants of Rs 10.65 crore for the years 2011 -2015 , Rs 5.04 Crore developmental work grants for 74 developmental works in various wards , RS 3.78 Cr for funding electricity and water dues of Panaji Municipal market , Rs 2.73 crore for other developmental works and procurement of machinery and Rs 30.30 lakh for land acquisition for development and beautification of Miramar are pending since long.