Corporation of City of Panaji has formed six groups to identify buildings which are not imposed house tax and not assessed for tax though these are occupied by owners/purchasers with or without occupancy certificates. The defaulters list also comprises of government buildings.

The list is to be submitted to CCP by the 6 teams within a period of 15 days.

“Thereafter the taxation Section shall take action to assess the house tax for these buildings in the next 15 days,” said Panaji Mayor Surendra Furtado in a written communication to Commissioner Deepak Desai today. Among the major defaulters are Entertainment Society of Goa – Rs 1.47 crore, Customs & Central Excise -Rs 74.65 lakh-, Passport office -Rs 31.48 lakh- Department of Information and Technology’s newly inaugurated office at Altinho & the Department of Tourism of over Rs one lakh and Archdiocese of Goa’s Building in Mala -Rs 1.39 lakh.