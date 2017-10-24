CCTV cameras will be put across the Cujira educational complex at Bambolim. The complex will be also equipped with security guards and dedicated parking. Architect Rahul Deshpande will design the area to accommodate more facilities.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar chaired the task force meet on infrastructure at Cujira educational complex today. The meeting was attended by officials of majority of related departments as well as businessman Shrinivas Dhempe.