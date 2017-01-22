CEC Press Release

The Commission met with political parties for taking their feedback, issues, concerns and their suggestions. The Commission also reviewed preparedness with DMs, SPs, DIGs and IG, CAPF coordinator, DGP, Home Secretary and Chief Secretary. The Commission met senior official of Income Tax, Narcotics, Excise and State representative of Enforcement agencies.

Issues raised and suggestions made by the Political Parties:

Political parties expressed satisfaction on Preparation of Electoral Roll and especially registration of youth.

Political parties demanded that level playing field be ensured and entire electoral process must be conducted in a free and fair manner and.

Abuse of Money, drug/liquor:

Parties expressed apprehension about abuse of money, distribution of gifts and on possible misuse of withdrawal of cash in Casinos. The parties further stated about likelihood of distribution of gifts in last week before the poll.

Political parties demanded that clear instruction be issued to ROs to implement the rules and regulations uniformly for all the parties without favouring or disfavouring any party.

Political parties suggested to improve clearances of pre certification by MCMCs for electronic media and that action should also be taken on advertisement violating MCC violations in social media as well.

All parties should be allowed equal opportunity for display of banners and hoardings without discrimination.

Suvidha system for permission to Political parties and candidates need be streamlined for quick disposal.

It was complained that ruling party is using beneficiary data base of government schemes for threatening, canvassing and coaxing voters to vote in their favour.

Commission assured them that the Commission will ensure the smooth conduct of entire poll process in a free, fair, peaceful manner and will look in to their problems.

Commission has directed the State Election Machinery to address the problems of the political parties and instil confidence in the electorate to exercise their franchise without fear, coercion, intimidation or inducement and provide level playing field to one and all at ground level. Commission has directed that:

Single window clearance system for permission to political parties named SUVIDHA would be implemented in letter and spirit. A police and transport officer will be stationed in each RO office to coordinate and expedite permissions sought by the political parties and candidates within 24 hours. Commission has directed the excise department to launch special drive to control the use of liquor to influence the voters. The use of liquor must be curbed. Commission will review performance in next five days. The police should act on the list of proclaimed offenders and take strict action against anti-social elements. The commission has given strict instructions that arbitrary and whimsical action by local officials should not be taken where the due permission for campaigning and display has been issued by RO. The Commission instructed that photo voter slips and voter guide to all the households and voters should be distributed between 27 Jan and 3 Feb.

MCC

Commission was informed that around 4000 defacement removed from public and private property.

Commission has directed the officials to enforce MCC uniformly without bias.

CONTROL OF ABUSE OF MONEY AND EXPENDITURE MONITORING

Commission reviewed with enforcement agencies to curb misuse of money/liquor & gifts distribution.

Expenditure Monitoring machinery has been fully activated and preventive measures are being taken with co-ordinated efforts of Income Tax authorities, Banks, Narcotics, Customs, Excise & state Taxation authorities and Police Officials.

Expenditure observers have been deployed in the state to monitor expenditure monitoring. The phone numbers of these observers will be made available to public.

Large number of income tax officials have been deployed for enforcement under income tax law.

A 24 X 7 toll free number, 1950 at all District and 1800-2333941 in the income tax office control room having multiple phone lines for the whole state has been started. A dedicated email id ( goaelections@incometax.gov.in) has been made operational. These numbers and email id have been widely publicized through print and electronic media.

To monitor the movement of cash through aerial routes, Air Intelligence Units (AIU) has been made operational at Dabolim Airport.

Clandestine currency exchanges along with deposits in benami bank accounts are being monitored.

Movement of money through banking channels are being monitored and arrangements are being made to monitor these suspicious banking transactions.

ROs are being directed to upload affidavits filed by candidates quickly so that income tax authorities carry out real-time monitoring.

All DEOs have Constituted Election Expenditure Monitoring Teams as per ECI Instructions as follows:

Assistant Expenditure Observer (AEO) = 40

Video Surveillance Teams (VST) = 40

Video Viewing Team (VVT) = 40

Accounting Teams (AT) = 40

Complaint Monitoring Control Room and Call Centre = 3

Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) = 3

Enforcement action on 18.01.2017 since 4-1-2017

Cash NIL

Liquor 278 bottle liquor, 260 bulk liters

(Value 1.35 Lakh))

Narcotics 2 KG ( 17.22 Lakh)

Total value of all the Seizures Rs 18.57 Lakh

80*3 Flying Squads and 21*3 Static Surveillance Teams have been operationalised to check movement of cash liquor, drugs and other freebies in Goa.

The vehicles used by flying squads are fitted with GPS to track their movement and prompt action.

DMs are being asked to coordinate with banks to adhere to SoP for movement of their cash and also for ATM use.

Commission has directed to implement and activate SoP for last 72 hours to prevent distribution of liquor and money.

CAPF will be deployed in last 72 hours also at Nakas etc.

The Commission requests the civil society groups to effectively utilize the IT-based applications, social media like facebook page & whatsapp and other available modes for registering complaints and giving information about any illegal inducement of electors by unscrupulous elements through distribution of cash, gifts, liquor etc.

MCMC AND PAID NEWS

Commission has directed the MCMCs to expeditiously clear the pre certification request of political parties and candidates on electronic media within stipulated timeframe preferably within 24 hours.

It further directed that comprehensive monitoring of social media be ensured by the MCMCs. The expenses on these accounts should invariably be included in the expenditure account of the candidates.

Commission has issued a comprehensive press note on media related issues, which also contains PCI and NBA guidelines related to Paid news. Media is expected to follow these guidelines.

LAW AND ORDER: SECURITY MANAGEMENT

In the run up of announcement, state administration and police have taken preventive steps to tone up the security and law and order environment.

General (20) and police(5) observers have been deployed in the State to monitor all activities and advise the local administration. The phone numbers of these observers has been made available to public. The CAPF will be used for Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) jointly by the DEO and SP to reassure the voters and instil faith and confidence in them. Daily route plan of CAPF must be planned in advance and review meeting be conducted by SSP on day to day basis. The CAPF vehicles must have proper signage and public address system.

Commission has also instructed that strict vigil must be maintained to check the cross-border smuggling of, drugs, liquor and other illicit items from neighbouring states.

Commission directed that action against all identified trouble-mongers/anti-social elements/bad characters/goondas, proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers etc. must be taken immediately in order to prevent them from vitiating the election process. The Commission has directed that 100 percent polling will be covered by webcasting or CCTV. Commission has directed that all licensed arms in the state shall be verified and except those exempted by the District-level Committee, all others shall be deposited before the elections as per the procedure laid out in the guidelines.

Preventive measures since 4-1-2017

Deposition of Licensed arms 4541 out of 4584 (95% )

Preventive action under (Under 107/ 109/110G Cr.PC) Cases 882 No of persons Bound over 611 No of persons Bound down 112



Execution of NBWs- 366 Executed (only 28 IPC NBW remain) —

Some important IT initiatives

Samadhan (Nirakaran) The call centre 1950 is working 24X7. All complaints received have been disposed off.

Sugam: Vehicle Management System It is an efficient and elegant web-based application for managing the Vehicles requisitioned during election period.

BTMS- Bank Transactions Monitoring system- It is a unique system wherein the transaction of all the banks are analysed using an intelligent logic to filter suspicious transactions and bulk cash transfer to the voters account.

Suvidha –To facilitate permission to political parties and candidates Suvidha facility is available online and offline and Commission directed that permissions be given within stipulated time.

Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT):

Goa will use VVPAT machines in all Assembly Constituencies for the first time . On the direction of the Commission awareness programme about the use of VVPATs is being carried out by district election machinery to acquaint the electors, candidates and political parties.

Commission directed that DEOs and SP/CPs shall be personally responsible for safety and security of VVPAT. There shall be no laxity at any level and any lapse shall be sternly dealt with.

ELECTORAL ROLLS:

The CEO Goa has informed that as on date 1 st January 2017, 11.10 lakh voters as registered out of which 46 lakhs are males and 5.64 lakhs are females.

as registered out of which and As per eligibility on 01.01.2017, 49921 new voters have been enrolled, out of this , 32354 are from the first time voters in 18-19 age cohort.

have been enrolled, out of this are from the At the same time 26731 names of shifted and dead voters from the electoral rolls have been deleted.

names of from the electoral rolls have been deleted. Percentage of photo coverage in the electoral roll is nearly 100% and EPIC coverage is 100%.

in the electoral roll is nearly is Service electors are

are Overseas Electors are 35

are Final Electoral Rolls has been displayed on the CEO’s Website and copies of the final Rolls have been given to National and State Political Parties. All new additions and deletions have been made available to all political parties at field level.

Printing of new EPICs has been closely monitored by senior officials to ensure that these reach appropriate persons only and well within time after final rolls are published. All new EPICS have reached voters. ( 202176 New EPIC cards printed and distributed by 20 th Jan, 2017) barring few new voters who will get EPIC in functions on National Voters Day.

cards printed and distributed by 20 Jan, 2017) barring few new voters who will get EPIC in functions on National Voters Day. Commission has directed to ensure that normal Postal ballot system be streamlined.

Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System( ETPBS): All 40 Constituencies in Goa will be covered under Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System.

Measures taken for Voter Facilitation and making Election inclusive and voter friendly

Voter Facilitation

Commission has directed that all the necessary arrangements for facilitation and convenience of voters at the polling stations shall be made to ensure a smooth and comfortable voting experience.

The Commission has directed to set up all women managed polling stations to motivate women’s participation in the electoral process. One Polling Station of each AC (total 40 Polling stations) will be manned by women polling official and this will be named as pink polling station.

Revised Photo Voter slips, voter guide, voter facilitation posters will be provided. Height of voting compartment has been increased.

Polling Stations:

Presently there are a total of 1642 Polling Stations at 1134

polling locations.

Voter assistance booth at all polling Stations will be set up by DEOs.

Status of Assured Minimum Facilities of these Polling Stations is as follows:

Present Status of AMFs:

Ramp 89%

Drinking water 93%

Toilets 98%

Electricity 98%

Waiting Room/Shade 67%

Accessible Elections:

The Commission has laid special emphasis on making the election process accessibly for all sections of the electorate, especially the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), aged and infirm electors etc. Towards this objective, comprehensive and consolidated guidelines have been issued for making special arrangements like all polling premises will be provided with sturdy ramps (temporary or permanent) for barrier free access and proper link roads to polling stations.

A directory of 2757 PWD voters created and mapped with PS who will be given pick up facility from home and special arrangement for polling will be done.

One polling station will be managed by all PWD election officials for the first time.

Social welfare Department also engaged to provide necessary support

Special facilities to PWD voters like wheel chair, waiting area, queue assistance, parking area, ramps, escort to be provided.

Seminar to popularize the PWD facilities with NGOs, CSOs

Braille ballot paper for easy readability by the visually impaired voters.

Braille ballots will be given to all the Presiding Officers for use by the visually-challenged electors. Efforts will be made to issue Braille Photo Voter Slips to all persons with visual impairment. A voter awareness guide in braille is also being used.

Commission has also directed that, as far as practicable, Auxiliary Polling Stations be set up in Leper/TB Sanatoriums, Old-age homes and Blind-homes for the ease and facilitation of electors at these institutions.

SVEEP:

Awareness observers have been deployed in the state to monitor SVEEP activities including comprehensive 360 degree multi-modal SVEEP programme to address all the critical-gaps in the electoral rolls, electoral participation and ethical and informed voting in the State.

The State election machinery has done a participative and people-friendly SVEEP campaign to transform into a peoples’ movement to create a festive buzz about the forthcoming elections. The campaign is being promoted in all the media including outdoor and indoor, cinema hall, video vans and social media.

People will be encouraged to take a pledge against taking money for voting. Political parties and candidates across the State will also be encouraged to take pledge that they will not distribute money for including voters.

Effective use of social media through face book & twitter page of CEO Goa. Facebook page has got more than 22000 likes and has people reach of around 7 lakh

Booth Awareness Groups (BAG) have been created by DEOs.

The focus of SVEEP is on improving gender ratio and increasing poll percentage, ethical voting.

Booth Level Awareness Groups (BAGs), Campus Ambassadors and Nodal Officers in educational institutions.

10% of Polling Stations in district with lowest turnout in previous Assembly Elections, 2012 and in Lok Sabha Elections, 2014 identified for a focussed SVEEP plan implementation for these area.

Regular Media Interaction-Information-Facilitation

Commission considers the media as its formidable ally and a force-multiplier in ensuring efficient election management and effective compliance of all laws, instructions and guidelines of the Commission.

The Commission has directed that regular press briefings must be held by the CEO and the DEOs and all crucial information on election related matters will be periodically informed to all stakeholders through the media

Commission has directed CEOs and DEOs to use social media for the benefits of voters and polling.

A comprehensive press note has been issued on media related issues. Media is expected to follow these regulations during election process.

Finally

Commission is by and large satisfied with election related activities and preparations of Goa.

Commission is committed to maintain purity of elections and to deliver free, fair and transparent elections.

Commission directed the Election Machinery to be fearless, unbiased, neutral and independent from any influence whatsoever. Conduct and discharge of duties by the election officials would be under constant watch of the Commission. Anyone found wanting on these standards, Commission will not hesitate to take stern action.

Commission has strong belief that Goa will be able to set a new bench mark by providing a totally free, fair, peaceful, credible, transparent, inclusive and participative election and these elections will be celebrated as the festival of democracy.

Finally, the Commission solicits proactive support of all political parties, media organisations, civil societies, youth and community organisations and all voters of Goa to join hands with the Commission and wholeheartedly participate in poll process and enable the creation of a conducive environment for the smooth and efficient conduct of elections in a free, fair, participative and credible manner.

We hope that “No voter to be left behind” in the forthcoming Legislative Assembly Elections- 2017 in Goa.

