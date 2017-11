Fisheries Minister Vinod Palyekar called on Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh and demanded around Rs 80 Crore for the development of four fish lending centres i.e. Malim Chapora ,Cortalim and Cutbona which has been agreed by Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh. Palyekar further said that Union Govt has agreed on the LED Ban and soon a advisory would be out regarding ban on LED Fishing. Fisheries Dept will organize a four days Aqua Goa Mega Fish Festival from 7th to 10th December in Goa.