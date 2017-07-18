Chain snatching at Baiguinim By Team Digital Goa - July 17, 2017, 10 :17 pm Chain snatching incident was reported today at Baiguinim in which gold ornament worth Rs 1.25 lakh was snatched by unknown culprits. Case registered with Old Goa Police. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Trailer rams into roadside shop at Kundaim Industrial Estate Team Digital Goa - July 17, 2017, 10 :25 pm Chain snatching at Baiguinim Team Digital Goa - July 17, 2017, 10 :17 pm Church should allow police to do their job – Cabral Team Digital Goa - July 17, 2017, 10 :03 pm CoP should issue show cause notice to 6th casino firm – Lobo Team Digital Goa - July 17, 2017, 10 :00 pm