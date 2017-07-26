Vasco police today evening arrested one Salistino (Marcelino) Fernandes from Vasco who had ran away after robbing a gold chain worth around Rs 40,000 from a jewellery shop at Mapusa yesterday. Police identified the culprit after obtaining CCTV footage from the jewellery shop. Accordingly, Vasco police arrested him from New Vaddem today evening at around 7 in the evening . Sources from the Vasco police station informed that the gold chain which was robbed by Salestino has been pledged in one finance company for taking a loan. Vasco police have handed over Salestino to Mapusa police for further investigation.