Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today assured the house that there will be no coal transportation via the proposed state highway road going through Chandor village.

“Government will decide on denotifying state highway at Chandor by taking the villagers and other stakeholders into confidence,” CM said.

“Heritage houses, bars and other businesses etc will be protected while widening the road and making it 4-lane,” assured PWD Minister Sudin Dhavlikar.