Sarpanch of Chicalim panchyat Neelam Naik survived the no confidence motion filed against her on Tuesday morning as Anita Vaz,one of the panch who was party to no confidence motion notice remained absent for the meeting called to prove no confidence against Naik.

Out of 11 panchas 6 panchas had filed no confidence motion notice againt Naik few days back before Vasco BDO office. Neelam Naik is from Mauvin Godhino’s panel.