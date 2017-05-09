A 21-month old child had a miraculous escape after his parents saved him from coming under a local private bus. At about 1:30pm Anand Mangal Singh was walking along with his parents going to Vasco railway station. When they reached near the Vasco court suddenly a Vasco to Sada local bus came speeding to halt there. The leg of the child got minor bruises when the parents pulled him. The angry mob said that this area is very dangerous as local buses come speeding to halt for passengers while no authorities are taking action. Vasco police has registered a Motor Vehicle case.