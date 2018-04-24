Home Breaking News Children s gram sabha will be held in Goa for 1st time... Children s gram sabha will be held in Goa for 1st time to mark Panchayati Raj Day tomorrow. Public to interact with kids to understand their issues By Digital Goa - April 24, 2018, 10 :57 am Children s gram sabha will be held in Goa for 1st time to mark Panchayati Raj Day tomorrow. Public to interact with kids to understand their issues - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Bal Gramsabhas and special gramsabhas held in many panchayats across Goa Digital Goa - April 24, 2018, 10 :03 pm 3 rescued by lifeguards from drowning during weekend Digital Goa - April 24, 2018, 9 :56 pm Results of std XII on April 28 Digital Goa - April 24, 2018, 9 :20 pm Mock drill at Zuari Agro Chemicals on April 26 Digital Goa - April 24, 2018, 8 :58 pm