Date: 22 nd November, 2017
‘Children’s Films in Indian Cinema’ was the discussed on day two of IFFI- 2017 by the panelist
Prasoon Joshi, CEO-CBFC; Nitesh Tiwari, Director & Film Maker; Rajiv Chilaka, Founder and
Managing Director of Green Gold Animation & Ms Devika Prabhu, Executive director of
programming for Disney. The experts of this special panel threw the light on the importance of
the making of a film for children and young adults. They also run through the ways in which
the sententious strand of cinema can gather heft and a momentum in our rapidly changing times.
The state of children’s cinema has witnessed many ups and downs over the years but it has never
lost its relevance nor has it lost its appeal as the source of entertainment. This panel discussion
was curated by Vani Tripathi, Member, Steering Committee of IFFI 2017 and Mr. Sunit Tandon,
Director IFFI 2017.
Prasoon Joshi, who moderated the panel discussion along with Nitesh Tiwari, Rajiv Chilaka and
Devika Prabhu started off brilliantly by pointing out a valid question, that if there is a difference
between a film about children and a film for children? Whether the Children’s’ films are about
children or for the children? To which, Nitesh Tiwari replied that, it depends on the content,
subject and the intention with which film is made. Further, Mr. Tiwari said that, the movie like
‘Taare Zaameen Par’, focused on education which was portrayed in an entertaining and
lighthearted manner. Commercial success and lack of creativity is what’s stopping filmmakers to
make movies for kids. It is sad that the production budget is now decided not according to the
script but according to who stars in it.” he added.
On talking about thinking a special way of making films for children, Nitesh added that, the
movie ‘Chillar Party’ which he directed was predominantly made thinking, that it will be
consumed by kids more than the adult audience but the movie was loved by all. When one makes
films thinking more about children, one needs to make the film in a certain way and add certain
elements. Further he added that we need to make more films for children but it should also
resonate with the people of all age groups.
Dr Rajiv Chilaka, the Founder and Managing Director of Hyderabad-based Green Gold
Animation and the creator of cartoon TV programs including ‘Krishna Cartoon Series’ and
‘Chhota Bheem’, said that, the kids’ world is a fantastic world and expressed happiness that a lot
of people have gathered here for a session about children’s cinema. He mentioned that the 50
percent of the television audience is below the age group of 14, so there’s a huge market for
children’s content and we should try making more films for everyone, especially children which
everyone should enjoy. He added that they have made four animation films and the kids who
came to the theatre enjoyed it and the movies got high TRPs.
