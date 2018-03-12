Chowgule Center For Applied and Professional Studies CCAPS

“Gain a skill..Enjoy a Profession”

Services We Offer

  • Animation
  • Graphic DESIGN
  • FILM PRODUCTION
  • Sound RECORDING
  • PHOTOGRAPHY
  • DIGITAL MARKETING

Courses We Offer

Diploma Courses

  •  3D Animation & Visual Graphics
  • Photography & Film  Production
  • Sound Engineering
  •  Game Development and Game Art
  •  Aviation, Hospitality, Customer/F&B Services

 

B.VOC Degree

  • Multimedia & Digital Film Making
  •  3D Media & Virtual Reality
  •  ITES- Business Process & ERP Operation

Certificate Course in

  •  Digital Marketing
  • ERP: Accounting Information Services

Email: enquiry@ccaps.in

Chowgule College Campus, Gogol, Margao Goa-403 602

Contacts: 9146166368/7721951881