Church in Goa has denied promoting any particular candidate or political party in the forthcoming elections of Goa legislative assembly.

“We wish to categorically state hereby that the Church authorities in Goa are in no way involved in the selection process of any candidate of any political party or in the drawing up of party strategies, as it is being made to appear” states a press note issued today by the Diocesan Centre for Social Communications Media.

The church also regretted that a well-known politician publicly accused the Church authorities for opposing his nomination “tooth and nail,” without even seeking to cross-check with the same authorities the alleged information he claims to have received from his party higher-ups.