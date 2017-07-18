Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral today termed the statement of church backed Council for Social Justice and Peace (CSJP) in the religious structure desecration arrest matter as ‘harsh and unwarranted’.
“Police should be allowed to do their job. Church should not get involved in such matters,” advised Cabral. The BJP MLA also congratulated the police for successfully nabbing the culprit.
Church should allow police to do their job – Cabral
