Church as an institution should facilitate dialogue and discussion on what Goans want for Goa and not only repeat what the state does not want advised TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai.
“I expect it(the church) to mediate to facilitate dialogue to ensure planned development of Goa. Feels bad when one of its heavily politicised organ opts for confrontation ,” said Vijai.
Church should refrain from repeatedly talking about what Goa does not want- Vijai
