North Goa Collector has today submitted before the Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC) that the Parish Priest of St Estevam has informed that he cannot carry out the final rites of Fr Bismarque Dias without the N.O.C from the relatives. The GHRC comprising of A.D.Salkar and J.A Keny today adjourned to April 27th further hearing of the petition filed by Adv. Aires Rodrigues that the body of late Fr. Bismarque Dias is lying in the morgue at Goa Medical College for over 17 months with the final rites yet not conducted.