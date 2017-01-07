Home Breaking News Churchill says NCP will contest 30 seats if Congress fails to forge... Churchill says NCP will contest 30 seats if Congress fails to forge alliance with NCP By Team Digital Goa - January 7, 2017, 12 :21 pm Churchill says NCP will contest 30 seats if Congress fails to forge alliance with NCP NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - STAY CONNECTED0FansLike396FollowersFollow EDITOR PICKS BJP Announces Candidate List For 21 Constituencies Team Digital Goa - January 6, 2017, 12 :41 pm Five States To Vote Between Feb 4 & March 8, Results on March 11 Team Digital Goa - January 4, 2017, 3 :55 pm Restaurants billing ‘service charges’ in addition to taxes is optional: Department of Consumer Affairs Team Digital Goa - January 2, 2017, 5 :44 pm Other Cities Too Will Get Cujira Like Projects -CM Team Digital Goa - December 30, 2016, 3 :19 pm