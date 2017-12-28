Confederation of Indian Industries(CII) Goa today came out in support of declaration of national waterways in Goa. The trade body said that they intend to meet stakeholders and bring out the positive facts , work on streamlining the related issues and understand the ground realities. “CII Goa is engaging with stakeholders like MPT, IWAI, River Navigation dept, govt of Goa, JSW and Adani to bring out the facts clearly with regards to coal handling pollution and transportation through the rivers, road and rail in the state,” said the trade body speaking to media in the capital.