Cipla has 600 posts vacant and couldn’t find suitable local manpower to fill up the posts said chief minister Manohar Parrikar reacting to the recent controversy wherein the company advertised in the neigbouring state of Karnataka to fill up vacancies in their unit based in the state.
“These problems need to be understood,” CM opined.
Cipla has 600 posts vacant and couldn’t find suitable local manpower to fill up the posts said chief minister Manohar Parrikar reacting to the recent controversy wherein the company advertised in the neigbouring state of Karnataka to fill up vacancies in their unit based in the state.