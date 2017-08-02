Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar assured the house to amend state highway act for exempting city areas from state highway thereby providing relief to hundreds of liquor shops and bar & restaurants which are threatened by the recent supreme court order.

He said he will try to get the exemption as early as Monday as it is likely to help bar owners, specially in the towns of Bicholim, Valpoi, Curchorem , Sanguem and to some extent Ponda. He also enumerated number of steps taken by the government to minimise the hardships of liquor vendors. He said that there is an indication from the Supreme Court that the urban areas may be expected from the apex courts order.