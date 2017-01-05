Mayem Citizens Action committee today rubbished Goa governments claim that it gave justice to citizens in evacuee property issue. Govt has cheated us by giving provisional Sanads with no legal value. It doesn’t serve any purpose said the President of the committee Kashinath Mayekar and Secretary Sakharam Pednekar.

We want ownership right of houses and lands but government is giving us rights of Tenants and Mundkars. With this document we can’t even renovate our houses by availing loans. Govt did a political gimmick. We will start our agitation again Mayekar added.