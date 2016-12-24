Home News Citizens Groups Challenge Formation of IPB News Citizens Groups Challenge Formation of IPB By Team Digital Goa - December 23, 2016, 10 :44 pm Pilerne Citizens Forum and United Goans Foundation today challenged formation of Investment Promotion Board(IPB) stating that it violates TCP Act. A petition has been filed in High Court to this effect. Hearing for the same is fixed on 5 Jan 2017. NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - STAY CONNECTED0FansLike376FollowersFollow EDITOR PICKS Unauthorised Structures Application Date to be extended by 1 Month -CM Team Digital Goa - December 23, 2016, 5 :39 pm Govt cuts VAT To Keep Petrol Under 60 Team Digital Goa - December 23, 2016, 3 :15 pm Goa govt officials moving slow on Centre’s proposals: Gadkari - - December 22, 2016, 10 :43 pm Five cases of KFD reported in last 20 days in Sattari Team Digital Goa - December 22, 2016, 8 :37 pm