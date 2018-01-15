Citizens groups and activists under the aegis of NGO’s ‘Our Rivers Our Rights’ and ‘Goa Against Coal’ inaugurated the Opinion Poll Square at Colva in the hands of Rosie Marie, a senior citizen as a mark of protest. The square was to be officially inaugurated by the Chief Minister tomorrow on the opinion poll day. Protesters carried banners and shouted slogans against the decision of the government to include 6 Goan rivers in the national waterways and also against transportation of coal through Goa. “Our generation takes Opinion polls via Gram Sabha resolutions. Recently more than 100 Gram Sabhas took a modern-day Opinion Poll demanding that Goa’s rivers be taken off from the Indian Waterways Act and to stop coal transportation through Goa,” stated the protesters.