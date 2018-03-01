Civil Registrar-cum-Sub Registrar office at Junta House to be shifted to Patto from March 5 By Digital Goa - March 1, 2018, 9 :31 pm Civil Registrar-cum-Sub Registrar office presently housed at Junta House, Ground Floor, Panaji will be shifted to new office premises on Second Floor of SPACES Building at Patto Panaji on March 5. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Goa, Kerala popular spots for Indians this Holi Digital Goa - March 1, 2018, 10 :13 pm Police bust prostitution racket at Calangute, one girl rescued, one pimp arrested, premises sealed Digital Goa - March 1, 2018, 9 :50 pm Panaji Shigmo Parade on Miramar –Donapaula Road this year Digital Goa - March 1, 2018, 9 :36 pm Civil Registrar-cum-Sub Registrar office at Junta House to be shifted to Patto from March... Digital Goa - March 1, 2018, 9 :31 pm