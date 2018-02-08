Home Breaking News Claude demands resignation of Parrikar overSC order &soughtCBI probe in mining mess Claude demands resignation of Parrikar overSC order &soughtCBI probe in mining mess By Digital Goa - February 8, 2018, 11 :57 am Claude demands resignation of Parrikar overSC order &soughtCBI probe in mining mess - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS State Child Rights Commission invites suggestions on Mental health policy for Children & Adolescents Digital Goa - February 8, 2018, 1 :06 pm SC judgment has adverse repercussions to all stakeholders – Mine Owners Digital Goa - February 7, 2018, 10 :17 pm Vedanta hit by SC ruling on mining iron ore in Goa Digital Goa - February 7, 2018, 9 :46 pm Loyola Principle granted anticipatory bail in student assault matter Digital Goa - February 7, 2018, 9 :31 pm