Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today dispelled fears against alleged rusting of iron rods used in Zuari bridge construction. While informing the house that the rods used in Zuari bridge are rust proof he added that there is no need to fear. Senior MLA Pratapsing Rane had raised the issue in the house.

CM informed that what appears to be rust is actually ferrous oxide coating which protects bars from further rusting. Government has taken assurance from the contractors in writing and also checked up with consultants CM added.