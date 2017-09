Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today allocated additional portfolios to his council of minister. The final list of Ministers and their allocated portfolios is as follows

1. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar – Home, Personnel, Finance, Vigilance, General Administration

2. Ramkrishna alias Sudin Dhavalikar – Public Works Department, Transport, River Navigation, Museum

3. Vijay Sardesai – Town & Country Planning, Agriculture, Archives & Archaeology, Factories & Boilers

4. Francis D’Souza – Urban Development, Law & Judiciary, Legislative Affairs, Providoria

5. Manohar Azgaonkar -Tourism , Sports, Printing & Stationary

6. Rohan Khaunte – Revenue, Information Technology, Labour & Employment

7. Pandurang Madkaikar – Power, Social Welfare, Non Conventional Energy

8. Govind Gawde – Art & Culture, Tribal Welfare, Civil Supplies & Price Control

9. Vinod Palyekar – Water Resources, Fisheries, Legal Metrology

10. Jayesh Salgaonkar – Housing with Housing Board, RDA, Ports

11. Mauvin Godinho – Panchayat , Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, Protocol

12. Vishwajit Rane – Health, Craftsman Training, Woman & Child Development (Digital Goa)