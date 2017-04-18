Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today allocated one portfolio each to two new ministers in his cabinet namely Mauvin Godinho and Vishwajit Rane. He also allocated second portfolio to other ministers.
▪ Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar – Home, Finance, Personnel, General Administration, Vigilance
▪ Sudin Dhavlikar – PWD, Transport
▪ Vijay Sardesai – TCP, Agriculture
▪ Francis D’Souza – Urban Development, Law & Judiciary, Legislative Affairs
▪ Manohar Azgaonkar – Tourism, Sports
▪ Rohan Khaunte – Revenue, Information Technology (IT )
▪ Pandurang Madkaikar – Power, Social Welfare
▪ Govind Gaude – Art & Culture, Tribal welfare
▪ Vinod Palienkar – Water Resource Department, Fisheries
▪ Jayesh Salgaonkar – Housing with Housing Board, RDA
▪ Mauvin Gudinho – Panchayat
▪ Vishwajit Rane – Health