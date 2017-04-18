Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today allocated one portfolio each to two new ministers in his cabinet namely Mauvin Godinho and Vishwajit Rane. He also allocated second portfolio to other ministers.

▪ Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar – Home, Finance, Personnel, General Administration, Vigilance

▪ Sudin Dhavlikar – PWD, Transport

▪ Vijay Sardesai – TCP, Agriculture

▪ Francis D’Souza – Urban Development, Law & Judiciary, Legislative Affairs

▪ Manohar Azgaonkar – Tourism, Sports

▪ Rohan Khaunte – Revenue, Information Technology (IT )

▪ Pandurang Madkaikar – Power, Social Welfare

▪ Govind Gaude – Art & Culture, Tribal welfare

▪ Vinod Palienkar – Water Resource Department, Fisheries

▪ Jayesh Salgaonkar – Housing with Housing Board, RDA

▪ Mauvin Gudinho – Panchayat

▪ Vishwajit Rane – Health