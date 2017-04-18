Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today allocated one portfolio each to two new ministers in his cabinet namely Mauvin Godinho and Vishwajit Rane. He also allocated second portfolio to other ministers.
▪ Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar – Home, Finance, Personnel, General Administration, Vigilance
▪ Sudin Dhavlikar – PWD, Transport
▪ Vijay Sardesai – TCP, Agriculture
▪ Francis D’Souza – Urban Development, Law & Judiciary, Legislative Affairs
▪ Manohar Azgaonkar – Tourism, Sports
▪ Rohan Khaunte – Revenue, Information Technology (IT )
▪ Pandurang Madkaikar – Power, Social Welfare
▪ Govind Gaude – Art & Culture, Tribal welfare
▪ Vinod Palienkar – Water Resource Department, Fisheries
▪ Jayesh Salgaonkar – Housing with Housing Board, RDA
▪ Mauvin Gudinho – Panchayat
▪ Vishwajit Rane – Health
CM allocates portfolios to his council of ministers
Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today allocated one portfolio each to two new ministers in his cabinet namely Mauvin Godinho and Vishwajit Rane. He also allocated second portfolio to other ministers.