Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar visited Corporation of the City of Panaji today. CCP gave presentation to CM on the new building which will replace the existing structure. CM assured CCP of providing requisite funding for the building. “Rs 65 crore will be given to CCP in two phases for the CCP building,” said CM.

CM also asked CCP to hand over market complex to the government for effective management of shops allotment ‘mess’. “ In one and half year government will clear the issue and give the market back to CCP, “said CM. He also assured CCP of cleaning the St. Inez Nalla.