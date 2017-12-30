More than 100 panchayats have passed resolution opposing coal expansion and river nationalisation and yet the chief minister of the state claims that only two people are making noise over the issue said miffed activists of Goa Against Coal (GAC) and Our Rivers Our Rights(OROR) while speaking to media persons in Vasco.

“CM has been bluffing to Goans on the issues of Coal expansion and river nationalisation,” alleged activists.

The two NGO’s held a joint press conference in the city today. “Parrikar says if people have problem with these issues they should approach Supreme Court. But we have already elected a government who has to approach the courts for public good. He cannot do away with his constitutional duties,” said Convenor of OROR, Adv. Ohm Stanley Rodriguez.

Amidst slogans of “Parrikar go back” the activists resolved to support the fishing jetty at Vasco but oppose the development of POL berth by MPT at Vasco Bay.