Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today inaugurated the 6.7 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant under JICA Project and 20.00 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant under SIDCGL at STP Site Shrivodem in Margao. Both the sewerage treatment projects have been missing deadlines in the past both vis-à-vis laying the underground sewer lines and the construction of the sewage treatment plants worth crores of rupees.