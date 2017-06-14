CM Manohar Parrikar met newly elected panch members at his official residence at Altinho this afternoon. CM claims 90 to 95 percent who won panchayat elections are BJP workers. Result is satisfactory than assembly result. We will use village panchayats to make areas garbage free says CM. Many MLAs and ministers succeeded in getting their supporters elected on panchayats. Goa Forward and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party Ministers too succeeded in getting majority of their workers elected claims both parties. Many ex sarpanchas defeated in polls.