Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar allocated portfolios to his ministers today. CM Parrikar kept the Home, Finance, Personnel, Gen Admin dept(GAD), Vigilance and Transport portfolios with him.
Other Minister were given one portfolio each in the first phase as follows
Sudin Dhawalikar – PWD
Vijai Sardesai – Town & Country Planning(TCP)
Francis D’Souza – Urban Development
Vinod Paliencar – Water Resources Development(WRD)
Jayesh Salgaonkar – Housing with Housing Board
Babu Azgaonkar-Tourism
Rohan Khaunte – Revenue
Pandurang Madkaikar – Power
Govind Gaude – Art & Culture