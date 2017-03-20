Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar allocated portfolios to his ministers today. CM Parrikar kept the Home, Finance, Personnel, Gen Admin dept(GAD), Vigilance and Transport portfolios with him.

Other Minister were given one portfolio each in the first phase as follows

Sudin Dhawalikar – PWD

Vijai Sardesai – Town & Country Planning(TCP)

Francis D’Souza – Urban Development

Vinod Paliencar – Water Resources Development(WRD)

Jayesh Salgaonkar – Housing with Housing Board

Babu Azgaonkar-Tourism

Rohan Khaunte – Revenue

Pandurang Madkaikar – Power

Govind Gaude – Art & Culture