Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today cast his as Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP for the vice-presidential elections at Parliament House in Delhi.

“I think we will miss him Venkaiah Naidu in one place, but you will see more in action in another place,” CM told the media after casting his vote.

NDA nominee Venkaiah Naidu holds the numerical advantage over Opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi. The name of the next vice-president of India will officially be announced later in the evening