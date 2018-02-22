Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who has arrived in Goa today afternoon in a special flight will present the state budget 2018-19 at 3pm today.
CM is expected to read a small part of the budget. CM will brief the cabinet at 2pm. He has already held meeting with a few top level officers after his arrival.
After arriving in Goa he went to his residence in a private vehicle.
